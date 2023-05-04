Sam Allardyce insisted Wednesday that he is “as good as” Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp as he plots to keep Leeds in the Premier League following the sacking of Javi Gracia.

The Spaniard was dismissed with four games to go after just 10 weeks in charge, with the club outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Allardyce, 68, is Leeds’ third permanent manager of a turbulent season — Gracia replaced Jesse Marsch in February, while director of football Victor Orta left Elland Road by mutual consent on Tuesday.

“We thank Javi and his team for their efforts under difficult circumstances,” the club said in a statement.

“The remaining four games of the season will be overseen by experienced head coach Sam Allardyce.”

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...