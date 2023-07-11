A new legal notice will facilitate the Lands Authority in regularising expired leases and emphyteutical concessions, the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday.

The legal framework, which is set to be published on Friday, will introduce a system in which expired concessions of residential, agricultural and commercial properties leased from the government can be renewed.

Properties under a concession with an expiry date up to December 31, 2030 may also have their lease extended before the end of their concession.

It is understood that there are currently some 1,800 expired concessions existing in somewhat of a grey area, as while the government has not moved to repossess most, it had neither granted the title holders an extension.

This is largely because the deciding body felt that the Government Lands Act does not provide specific criteria regarding which option the government should choose when it comes to determining the future of an expired concession.

Under the new legal notice, expired leases will be granted a new 50-year concession, while titles that concern agricultural land will instead be transferred onto an agricultural lease (qbiela).

This will apply to any expired or expiring concession, except those granted by parliamentary resolution, non-agricultural ones which exceed 1,500 square meters, those for kiosks, those granted following a call by tender or others granted on agricultural or rural land that falls within the development zone.

The fee for land occupied in an expired concession must be made in one lump sum under the terms of the original concession, while new leases will have a yearly ground rent that will be calculated at 2% of the open market value of the property. This sum will then be revised upwards by 10% every ten years.

The value of the property will be established by independent architects while costs related to signing a new concession must be paid by the applicant.

In a statement on Tuesday, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said that a need was felt to introduce a more just system to determine the outcome of expired leases, particularly for properties that had transferred from the church to the government in the 1993 Church-State agreement.

“Through this scheme, we are sending a strong message to those whose family home, farms and fields and established businesses were suspended in uncertainty, they will now be able to apply for this scheme to have a strong title and put their minds at ease,” he said.