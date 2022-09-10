New RB Leipzig coach Marco Rose promised to “do a few things differently” ahead of his side’s clash with former employers Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Rose took charge of Leipzig on Thursday after the sacking of Domenico Tedesco on Wednesday and said he wants to “turn the mood around with a lot of energy and power — and get results again”.

Rose was sacked in May after just one season in charge despite guiding Dortmund to second place, eight points behind Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich.

At his unveiling, Rose, who was born in Leipzig and still lives there, said he had more than a few ideas on how to turn the team’s stuttering season around.

“I’ll do a few things differently. We have to achieve stability through activity,” Rose said.

“We want to be more stable at the back by putting more pressure on the ball in front.”

