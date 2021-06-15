Lexus has unveiled its second-generation NX – a mid-size SUV that rivals the Audi Q5 and Volvo XC60.

Building on the first NX, which arrived in 2014 and has been key to the premium brand’s growth in Europe, Lexus says 95 per cent of parts used on this latest model are new.

Key to this second-generation NX is a new plug-in hybrid – the first to be offered from Lexus as it looks to expand its range outside of ‘self-charging’ hybrids, which have been the brand’s speciality for more than a decade.

Using a similar powertrain as that found in the Toyota RAV4 Plug-in, the Lexus NX 450h+ combines a 2.5-litre petrol engine with twin electric motors to produce 302bhp in all – enabling a 0-60mph time of around six seconds. Thanks to an 18.1kWh battery, it can also travel on electricity for around 40 miles, with CO 2 emissions of under 40g/km promised.

