Malta Libraries is collaborating with CareMalta to open libraries in seven homes for the elderly.

Earlier this year it collaborated with the Active Ageing and Community Care department to open the first library in Dar il-Madonna tal-Mellieħa.

For the residents of this home, literature became part of their everyday routine thanks to the in-house borrowing service and the weekly reading sessions.

Malta Libraries said in a statement that during the first months of COVID-19 restrictions, this was the only library in the entire network which could remain active.

During lockdown, elderly residents of other homes could still enjoy reading through online sessions.

Malta Libraries is also collaborating with CareMalta to open another seven libraries in Dar Roseville, Villa Messina, Casa Arkati, Casa Marija and Casa San Paolo as well as in the elderly homes of Żejtun and Żammit Clapp Hospital.

These new libraries will be furnished with brand-new books provided by Malta Libraries, the Welfare Committee and Care Malta.