A cab fleet owner has claimed new rules requiring foreign drivers to have an EU driving licence will lead to a shortage of cabs and drivers.

“Malta will be like it was 10 years ago when you ordered a cab, and maybe it would not come,” warned Matthew Narusevicius, CEO of WFDM, which is also a recruitment agency that employs drivers who work on apps such as Bolt, Uber, and eCabs.

He was reacting to new regulations that mean drivers from outside the EU will no longer qualify for the Transport Malta-issued tag for Y-plate drivers and will have to undergo a driving test.

In the past, applicants could drive under their home country’s licence as long as they obtain an EU or Maltese one within a year. The change, announced by Transport Malta last week comes after the number of cabs on the street shot up from 2,700 to 3,900 in a year.

Narusevicius said the regulations amount to “shooting ourselves in the foot” and the change will cause several problems.

“Malta is a touristic country; we need cabs,” he said.

The waiting period for a driving licence is already months long, and the new law will increase that further, he said.

People from outside the EU wanting to migrate to Malta and work as cab drivers will no longer be able to do so, creating a vacuum in the sector, he said.

Companies that import cars also stand to lose with the new regulations because of a decrease in demand.

‘A witch hunt’

Narusevicius also criticised a surge in enforcement efforts by Transport Malta and LESA, claiming they were a “witch hunt”.

He said that cab drivers are being stopped daily to show officers their documents, whether they are carrying a fire extinguisher, emergency tools and a spare tyre.

Transport Malta and LESA officers are also checking if cab drivers are wearing appropriate uniforms and shoes, he said.

Narusevicius said non-EU drivers, also referred to as third country nationals, are also being asked for a Maltese driving licence even though the rules are not yet in force.

“They are being checked to the most ridiculous point possible,” Narusevicius said.

“Many of my drivers are afraid to work because of this,” he said.

Transport Malta: Inspections crucial for safety

In a statement, Transport Malta justified the recent surge in cab inspections. saying regular checks of Y-plate vehicles and tags are ‘crucial’ in maintaining road safety.

“We take our responsibility incredibly seriously in ensuring that businesses operate within a regulated environment, as this is absolutely essential for the well-being of the general public and those who rely on transportation services,” the spokesperson said.

"Transport Malta is committed to upholding the law and ensuring that every driver on the road is in compliance," he said.

TM's goal is to ensure that everyone travels safely and "with peace of mind," he said.

Aron Gatt, LPTS (Light Passenger Transport Service) association, which represents self-employed cab drivers, said the regulations should go further.

He said the government should immediately revoke tags for those only holding an international driving licence.

“There is no way of knowing if drivers without a Maltese or European driving licence are competent enough to drive,” he said. “It’s a safety issue.”

But the fact that the new law will stop third-country nationals from starting to work as cab drivers just as they arrive in Malta is positive, he said, claiming that many have no idea how to drive in Malta.

In a statement, cab company eCabs said the company has always been fully compliant with the laws and regulations in the sector.

“The new legislation you refer to has yet to officially come into force so it is premature to comment on how it will impact the company’s services,” a spokesperson for the company said.

Still, the company had previously pointed out that gaps in the regulations were being exploited by certain operators in the industry, the spokesperson said.

eCabs CEO Matthew Bezzina had warned that while this would drive down prices for riders, it would also have wider implications for ride-hailing drivers and other road users alike.