US video games giant Electronic Arts will replace Spanish bank Santander as the title sponsor of La Liga from summer 2023, the league announced on Tuesday.

The sponsorship will be in the name of the company’s EA Sports division.

La Liga said in a statement that the deal would yield more than just increased revenue.

“Starting with the 23/24 season, the new agreement lays the foundations to revolutionise the football experience, seeks the integration of the physical and virtual worlds, involves improvements in broadcasting and the commitment of both companies to grassroots football,” said La Liga on its web site.

Spanish media reported that the agreement is for five years and will bring La Liga between 30 million and 40 million euros (30.6m-40.8m dollars) annually.

The deal with Santander, which began in 2016, will end after this season. It is worth 17 million euros a year.

For the last six years, the official name of the Spanish first division has been “LaLiga Santander”, and the second division has been “LaLiga Smartbank”, after a subsidiary of the bank.

