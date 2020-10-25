A new lighting system on the dome of the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Valletta, has been inaugurated by Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg.

The system is part of a restoration project on the exterior of the huge dome. It features 139 LED lights designed specifically for the dome and roof of the church. The project is part of a €700,000 investment being led by the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation, which also includes Our Lady of Pilar Church and St Augustine Church in Valletta.

Borg described the dome of Our Lady of Mt Carmel church as one of the most important icons of Malta's landscape.

"This is an intervention among many which prioritise the conservation of our country’s architectural heritage. In this way, we are not only investing in the dome itself, but in our touristic product and in the experience of Valletta residents as well as all Maltese and Gozitan people who look at our capital, and specifically this church, as a point of reference. We are determined to continue working holistically towards a better quality of life and standard of living for the people,” he said.