Sustainability having been part of Absolut’s mission for many years, the brand has launched a new, limited-edition bottle celebrating recycling.

Absolut Comeback is made with more than 41 per cent recycled glass, just like all Absolut’s bottles. Absolut sees power and beauty in waste and believes that with little creativity we can all make something old and unwanted come back around in a new form. The bottle’s design shows that an Absolut Vodka bottle is best used when it is recycled.

The Absolut Comeback campaign is part of Absolut’s ongoing Create a Better Tomorrow, Tonight brand platform. The brand believes in building a more open world by using creativity to drive positive change. In fact, Absolut Comeback is a statement of accountability and commitment to strive every day to improve. Absolut wants to inspire everyone to join its #RecyclingHero movement in a bid to create a better tomorrow together.

Absolut Comeback is made with more than 41% recycled glass

Henrik Ellstrom, Absolut’s director of strategy and innovation, said: “Absolut has been committed to sustainable production methods for many years and we are excited to be celebrating this and specifically our recycling efforts in the form of a bottle launch for the very first time. We believe that a glass bottle must have a second life; Absolut Comeback is a pure manifestation of this belief. We hope that our new limited-edition bottle campaign will inspire more people to use creativity in order to waste less.”

Tina Robertsson, lead for sustainable performance at Absolut, said: “We know that the Earth has a finite amount of resources and that we all need to take more responsibility for how we act in our daily lives and the choices we make.

“We, at Absolut, are determined to do our part from seed to sip. We also want to continue to enlighten our consumers about what we do and how they can have less impact on our precious environment.

“Here at Absolut, we are proud of our “One Source” production philosophy and we strive to achieve a more circular way of production, which also means that waste is seen as a resource and part of a continuous cycle. We recycle and reuse as much as possible and we believe that with a little creativity we can all drive positive change and find the power and beauty in waste, ultimately reducing the negative impact that we have on our planet and creating a better tomorrow for generations to come.”