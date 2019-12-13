Owners of FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) classic cars can now purchase Heritage Parts, a new line of faithfully reproduced spare parts for classic cars conceived and created by FCA Heritage in tandem with the Mopar brand.

The project starts with one of the most iconic vehicles in the history of FCA: the front and rear bumpers of Lancia Delta HF Integrale and Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione.

The parts are produced using the original molds preserved by FCA Manufacturing, and today, following the necessary renovation operations performed in the FCA plant in Grugliasco, they will begin a new life. Specifically, the bumpers are supplied unprimed as the materials do not require flame-polishing. They must be sanded by the customer before they are painted.

The products offered by Mopar and FCA Heritage use original molds and materials, ensuring a perfect fit and enabling the cars to take to the road in full compliance with current homologation regulations. This is an important new initiative for the owners of these Lancia vehicles, timeless symbols of the most prestigious rally racing victories.

The Heritage Parts range therefore combines the priceless documentary heritage of FCA Heritage - the department of the Group dedicated to protecting and promoting the historical heritage of the Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Lancia and Abarth brands - and the high quality, safety and reliability of the original parts produced by Mopar, the brand dedicated to supplying spare parts, customer assistance and support for the vehicles of the FCA Group.

The Lancia Delta HF Integrale bumpers can be ordered from the FCA Authorised Network or directly from the Mopar Store. This is the official Mopar store private customers, where they can purchase accessories and spare parts, but also a long series of personalized services for their FCA vehicle, such as warranty extensions, maintenance services, all-in-one installation packs and much more.