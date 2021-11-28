The Foundation for Social Welfare Services has launched a new literacy project aimed at giving books to around 100 vulnerable children in low-income households.

The mission of the new online charity initiative, Agenda Bookshop – Books Make a Difference, is to help such children enjoy better access to books, especially around this time of the year.

Studies suggest that children who read for enjoyment every day develop a broader vocabulary, increase general knowledge and better understand other cultures. Having books around at home not only encourages children to read more but is an essential step in securing their success later in life.

Despite continuous advancements in Malta’s economy and standard of living, some families are still struggling to provide even the bare necessities due to limited budgets. This situation leaves vulnerable children starved of their little home library and easy access to reading daily.

A small donation will go a long way to improve a child’s opportunities for future success

The FSWS teamed up with book vendors Agendabookshop.com to help vulnerable children enjoy better access to books.

FSWS senior community development worker Jean Paul Zammit Grech said books are a catalyst to invest in the well-being, education and formation of children, irrespective of their social or financial background.

Through reading, children increase their literacy and vocabulary, but especially develop their imagination and creativity, expand their knowledge, and learn important values and lessons that can be transposed to their daily living.

“By collaborating with Agenda Bookshops, we are helping many families and children in need to achieve this. A small donation will go a long way to improve a child’s opportunities for future success,” he said.

The foundation has identified almost 100 children and is appealing to the public to help ensure that all of them will have books in 2022.

Every month, Agendabookshop.com will be sending each child a bundle of books worth €20, depending on their taste and age group. Agendabookshop.com will sponsor half the value and the public is being invited to help raise the remaining €10. Depending on one’s budget, one can opt to sponsor a child for a whole year or as little as a month or two.

People can donate through https://bit.ly/HelpKids2Read. The system is both safe and fun to use. Donors will receive a certificate with every order via e-mail, which they can forward or print as a gift.

“At Agenda Bookshop, we are passionate about making children happy, which is why we have teamed up with the Foundation for Welfare Services in community project to ensure that every child has their little library. Books make a difference so let’s leave no child behind,” Louise Attard, digital media manager at Miller Group, said.