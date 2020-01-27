M-Sport Ford World Rally Team’s EcoBoost-powered Ford Fiesta WRCs will be adorned with a striking new livery this year – with graphic designer Phil Dixon delivering another eye-catching creation for the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship.

Dixon’s designs are eagerly awaited and the Cumbrian’s work attains fan-favourite status year after year. This season his vision drew inspiration from print designs of the early-to-mid 1990s, and the Fiestas will carry a modern-retro theme as the team look to the future with a young and ambitious new line-up.

The 2020 colour scheme offers a largely white design with highlights of blue and green to represent the close partnership with Ford as well as increased support from Castrol – as facilitated through the Blue Oval’s global alliance. Existing partners MS-RT, Michelin, Sparco, OZ Racing, NGK, Lazer, Stilo, Acronis, Endless, Audes, Eibach and SWP are also proudly displayed within the design.

The Cumbrians are also looking to the future closer to home, and the official photos were taken in the M-Sport Evaluation Centre which is fast taking shape and due for completion this autumn. Having constructed a 2.5 kilometre test track last year, the experts at Northern Developments are now focused on the adjoining 10,723 m2 workshop.

Progressing at pace, 550 tonnes of structural steelwork is already in place and all of the external precast concrete walls have been fully installed. Once complete, this extensive multi-million-pound development will mark a new era for M-Sport – with a truly unique centre of engineering excellence on the edge of the Lake District National Park.

The project was made possible with investment from the UK Government’s Regional Growth Fund (RGF) as well as Growth Fund investment provided by Cumbria Local Enterprise Partnership (CLEP) – and will ensure Cumbria plays its part to boost local economy, skills and innovation within the Northern Powerhouse.