Maltese and Gozitan local councils will soon be able to apply for government funding to bump up the security and safety in their locality, Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government announced on Friday.

Announcing the local council funding schemes which will be provided this year, Alison Zerafa Civelli said a new scheme to improve the sense of security in localities followed discussions with different councillors.

“This scheme came about after a number of mayors and councillors expressed this wish,” she said.

"To have communities safer and stronger is one of the wishes of a number of localities."

According to a recent crime report, Malta registered the lowest crime rate in more than 15 years last year.

She announced the new schemes during a press conference outside the Valletta Local Council, surrounded by mayors and members of different local councils.

Such funding schemes allow local councils to provide not just the necessary services to their residents, but also additional services, and activities that improve the well-being of their residents.

She said there will also be funding schemes for annual cultural activities, and a separate scheme for Christmas events.

"Culture is an important magnet for the sustainable development of this country, that is why we thought about our localities to ensure that they can contribute to the traditional and cultural activities which strengthen both the locality and country,” she said.

Annual events, such as Festa Frawli in Mġarr and Chocolate Festa in Ħamrun, are funded through such schemes and help keep the localities’ traditions alive.

She said another scheme this year will be for local councils to improve more greener and open spaces for their residents. Following the previous years, the local councils will be able to apply for funding for infrastructure projects.

Zerafa Civelli said an expression of interest was applied for a monetary fund for local councils to improve the conditions and upkeeping of their localities and regional libraries.

"Another expression of interest was applied for funding for World Clean Up day, which falls on September 16," she said.

"This incentive will bring about more awareness on the importance of keeping our localities clean."

She said local councils can also apply for the "school grannies" concept, which will be applied on a national scale.

She said there were two pilot projects, one in Consicua and another Xewkija, Gozo, she said she was glad to see the incentive kick off on a national level.

No details on the amount of funds available were made public during the press conference.

According to the Budget 2023 estimates, the National Heritage and Local Government have an estimated €73 million.

A significant chunk of the ministry’s funding goes towards financial programs, initiatives, and cultural agencies.

Zerafa Civelli also announced that regional councils were to receive a financial sum of just over €2 million, as promised in the electoral manifesto.

This is in order to introduce public latrines with an automatic cleaning system in all localities. The Region’s financial Cultural scheme will also be renewed for the year 2024, with an amount of €250,000. The employment of workers under the Community Inclusive Employment Scheme will be renewed with €350,000.