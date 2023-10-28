A new logo for Sacred Minor Seminary School in Victoria, Gozo, has been introduced. The logo consists of six horizontal lines ‒ the first lower three lines flow downwards at the centre to depict the image of a book that symbolises the Holy Bible.

The three lines at the top have a curve at the middle to remind viewers that Gozo is the island of the three hills.

The third curve from above is interrupted at both sides at the middle to make space for the Cross – representing the Catholic school. The three lower lines are in yellow while those above are in white – the traditional colours of the Catholic papacy.