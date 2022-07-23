The Santa Margerita Musical Society of Sannat has launched the band’s new logo (above) for the feast of St Margaret being celebrated tomorrow. It was designed by Gozitan artist George James Cutajar Zahra.

The society also launched a CD of band marches marking the band’s 25th anniversary. It includes a set of 11 new band marches and the band’s and St Margaret’s hymns. The CD can be bought from the band club.