Germany host Spain on Thursday in the first international behind closed doors in the German FA's history with head coach Joachim Loew set to name an experimental new-look side missing a cluster of Bayern Munich stars.

In normal times, a sell-out crowd of around 50,000 would be expected at Stuttgart's Mercedes-Benz-Arena for a home international against Spain.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Germany's first international for nearly 10 months must be played behind closed doors.

