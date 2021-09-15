Simone Inzaghi is trying to put Inter Milan’s rocky recent European past behind him as his side prepare for the visit of Real Madrid and an attempt to finally make it to the Champions league knockouts.

A long, hot summer at the Italian champions seems to be cooling down now that the new season has got underway, as memories of the departed stars Romelu Lukaku, Achraf Hakimi and Antonio Conte — as well as the financial problems that led to their exits — are shunted aside in face of a new-look Nerazzurri side which has started the campaign well.

