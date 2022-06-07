Italy moved top of their UEFA Nations League group on Tuesday after a new-look team continued their unbeaten start to the campaign with a 2-1 win over Hungary.

Roberto Mancini’s side lead the way in League A, Group 3 thanks to first-half goals from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Pellegrini in Cesena which put them a point ahead of second-placed Hungary.

A largely impressive display was blighted by Gianluca Mancini’s 61st-minute own goal which gave the match a scoreline that flattered Hungary, led by coach Mancini’s former Sampdoria team-mate Marco Rossi.

