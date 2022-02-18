It is a case of top meets bottom in Serie A on Saturday as leaders Milan visit tailenders Salernitana who have gambled on retaining their elite status by making wholesale changes since the turn of the year.

Milan may be top but in what promises to be a thrilling run in just two points separates the top three.

Seven-time European champions Milan took advantage of Inter Milan drawing at fellow title rivals Napoli to move top for the first time in two months last weekend and have had a full week to prepare for their match.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta