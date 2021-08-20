A new-look Tottenham slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Pacos de Ferreira of Portugal in their Europa Conference League play-off first leg on Thursday.

Coach Nuno Espirito Santo made 11 changes to the team that defeated champions Manchester City in their Premier League opener at the weekend.

Not surprisingly, it was a disjointed performance by the Londoners who were again without England star Harry Kane.

Three of Tottenham’s summer signings started the game — goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, defender Cristian Romero and winger Bryan Gil.

Teenagers Nile John and Dane Scarlett were handed chances to shine while identical twins Michael and Matthew Craig were on the bench.

