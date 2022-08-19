The wait is finally over for Maltese football fans as the BOV Premier League kicks off on Friday when the opening two matches of the new season will be played.

This has been an emotionally-filled summer for Maltese football fans following the heroics of Hibernians, Gżira United and Ħamrun Spartans in the UEFA Conference League as the three Maltese sides all successfully reached the third qualifying round.

The Spartans went even further to move on the brink of a place in the group stages as they are currently involved in the Play Off round of the UEFA competition.

As from Friday, the attention will now turn to the Premier League when Birkirkara face Sirens in the opening match of the season, followed by the clash between Balzan and Żebbuġ Rangers.

Champions Hibernians will open their title defence on Sunday against a new-look Valletta side who are determined to bounce back from a disappointing 2021-22 campaign which have seen them fail to qualify for European football.

The Citizens are now under the charge of Thane Micallef who succeeded Danilo Doncic as first-team coach.

