Lotus has unveiled the Emira, a two-seater sports coupe designed to take on the likes of the Porsche Cayman and Alpine A110.

Developed on a completely new lightweight bonded aluminium chassis, the Emira won’t be available with any form of electrified powertrain, but will instead use either a 2.0-litre turbocharged unit sourced from AMG or a 3.5-litre supercharged V6 previously used in the Exige and Evora. The larger engine will be offered from spring 2022, with the 2.0-litre variant following on in the summer.

