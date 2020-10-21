BMW has released a striking new take on its X2 crossover – the M Mesh Edition.

The new special edition brings a whole host of striking additions to the firm’s compact SUV.

Designed to appeal to ‘more active and outgoing customers’, according to BMW, the M Mesh Edition features a three-dimensional mesh grille which takes inspiration from racing cars, which is contrasted by a new frozen black-brown metallic paint. The same shade can also be found on the bumper trim inserts and on the cladding for the side skirts and doors.

The bright orange highlights are hard to miss too, having been applied to the sides of the front bumpers and doors. If white, blue or orange exterior paint is selected, these decals switch to black instead. They can be deleted if desired, too.

New aerodynamic wheels feature on all four corners in sizes of either 19- or 20-inch, and come with inserts which match the colour of the exterior decals.

The interior of the car gains several orange highlight areas.

Adaptive LED headlights are available as an option, though regular LED headlights come included as standard. A new function, which projects the X2 logo from the exterior mirror on the driver’s side onto the ground, has been added too.

A variety of high-gloss features have also been integrated into the car’s exterior design, with this finish applied to aspects such as the kidney grille surround and the ring around the tailgate badge.

Inside, the seats mirror the eye-catching design of the exterior. The M Sport seats feature mocha-coloured leather with orange contrast stitching applied to not only the seats but the instrument panel and centre console too.

Three diesel engines will be available with the special-edition car, as well as two petrol variants.