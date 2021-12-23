Malta has recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 733 reported on Thursday.

It is the second day in a row that the country has reported record figures, after 582 cases on Wednesday.

Health authorities published the new figures just minutes after confirming the highly transmissible Omicron variant has been detected. A raft of new restrictions were also announced, including a ban on standing events and the introduction of vaccine certificates for most entertainment venues.

Some 53 people are being treated in Mater Dei hospital, three of whom are in intensive care.

Speaking at a news conference, Health Minister Chris Fearne downplayed concerns raised by his own public health consultant, Tanya Mellilo that the situation at the hospital is at breaking point.

He said the government had prepared all the necessary resources at Mater Dei to care for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases. Six additional ITU facilities for COVID-19 patients are available at the hospital, none of which are in use at the moment.

Preparations are ongoing for another 100 beds to be made available at Boffa hospitals, and private hospitals can also be brought into play if necessary.

“We believe with the booster shot and measures announced today, we can keep Omicron under control”, he said.

So far 181,278 people have received the booster shot, which represents 41% of the eligible population. Registration for the third jab is currently avaibable for the over 35s but from Monday, anyone aged over 18 can register,

There were 92 recoveries overnight, meaning the total number of active cases of COVID-19 stands at 3,632.

But there are many more people in quarantine with 6,500 people having to spend Christmas self isolating in an effort to contain the virus.

No new deaths were reported.