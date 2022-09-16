Malta’s environmental lobby groups have expressed strong scepticism over the National Strategy for the Environment, launched last week.

The draft document issued by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) establishes the aims of achieving cleaner air quality, zero waste, thriving biodiversity and flourishing seas by 2050.

But ENGOs and activists say the lack of legal weight attached to strategic documents and the government’s track record of shelving similar documents does not bode well for the new strategy.

This sentiment is expressed by ERA chairman Victor Axiak himself in the document, who says it “may prove to be just a worthless eyewash paper exercise if it lacks the necessary commitment and drive to turn it into action”.

The document is open for consultation until October 21 and several organisations are working to provide an adequate response by that time.

Plans to form a united front within the environmentalist lobby are also being considered. Times of Malta spoke to five activists who gave their initial reactions.

Can kicked down the road

“2050 is conveniently far away to keep kicking the necessary-action-can down the road,” Jean Paul Gauci, from Moviment Graffitti said.

Gauci said that the environment strategic document needed to be supplemented with short-term and legally binding frameworks including specific and achievable targets.

“Unfortunately, there is no such thing and the strategy has no legal value,” he said.

“Malta is in most ways going in the opposite direction to the ideals outlined in this document and numerous present concerns – such as the current failures of the PA and ERA in mitigating the effects of climate change – remain unacknowledged in this document,” he added.

Action plan needed

Nature Trust Malta president, Vince Attard mentioned a similar 2018 document, Malta’s Sustainable Vision for 2050, which, he remarked, was never taken seriously.

“With biodiversity on the decline and marine resources facing pollution problems and with climate change and water resources issues, it is very important that this strategy is taken seriously and an action plan to implement is done without any further delay,” Attard said.

Not legally enforceable

“A strategy is not a policy or a legally enforceable document and, therefore, like other strategy documents before it, it runs the risk of being ineffective,” said the president of Din l-Art Ħelwa, Alex Torpiano.

Torpiano said that entities like the Planning Authority should be obliged to consider the strategy as an overriding parameter when formulating plans.

Actions louder than words

Public opinion as shown in the report highlight that the public is concerned about the quality of life in Malta, Daniel Vella, president of Rota, said.

The document gives hope for a better future but “actions speak louder than words”, he said.

“In the past, we’ve seen brilliant strategy documents such as the National Cycling Strategy, published by Transport Malta.

“However, how much of this was implemented in the past few years,” he questioned.

Too vague on objectives

Claire Bonello, an environmental lawyer and activist, described the strategy as “another document from the Enabler of Revolting Applications – ERA to join other similar ‘strategies’ taking up shelf space”.

She also said the document is vague about how its objectives should be reached.

“Take the objectives about sustainable mobility. It goes on and on about public transport and low-emission cars. But it doesn’t oblige ERA to oppose projects which contribute to private car culture such as those involving new road construction,” she said.

“And all the verbiage about conserving biodiversity seems extremely hypocritical considering ERA has approved the take-up of natural habitat of several species in the protected isle of Comino.”