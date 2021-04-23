Clubs will be no longer able to appoint new coaches in the middle of a season who have been in charge of other teams in the same division during that current campaign, The Times of Malta can confirm.

This new rule is part of a new set of regulations that have been approved by the Malta Football Association Executive Committee and Council.

It’s a common occurrence in football around the world that clubs appoint coaches who had been at the helm of other clubs from the same division during that particular season but had lost their jobs for one reason or another.

