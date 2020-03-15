Two course books for students sitting for the Maltese Advanced level exam Paper 2 and Paper 3 have recently been written by Charles Daniel Saliba and Adrian Muscat. The books, Il-Malti Avvanzat 2 and Il-Malti Avvanzat 3, are ideal for anyone who has to teach, learn or administer the new Maltese A-level syllabus and get ready for the 2021 exam.

Il-Malti Avvanzat 2 covers all the sections of Paper 2. It includes notes on all the poems in the syllabus related to the books Mal-Fanal Hemm Ħarstek Tixgħel by Oliver Friggieri and Xi Drabi Mqar Persuna by Simone Galea; advice on good literature essay writing skills and on literature criticism; a detailed explained list of figures of literary discourse; model answers in the form of essays for every section in this paper, and five model papers of the written exam.

Il-Malti Avvanzat 3 covers all the sections of Paper 3. It includes notes on Ħelsien by Ġużè Bonnici, on all the short stories listed in the book Xemgħat by Trevor Żahra, and on Francis Ebejer’s play Karnival; advice on good essay writing skills; model answers in the form of essays, and five model papers of the written exam.

For more information visit the website below.

www.bdlbooks.com