The new Maltese ePassport, with higher security features, comes into circulation today, the government has announced.

Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms, Citizenship and the Simplification of Administrative Processes Julia Farrugia Portelli said the Maltese people are now the bearers of a new technologically advanced and highly secure ePassport, which combines travel with culture and heritage.

The intricate imagery used in the inner visa pages depicts Malta’s long and colourful history, embodies the island’s identity.

There are multiple layers of security features which will serve to verify the document’s authenticity. Such features are either visible to the naked eye or through the use of appropriate viewing and forensic devices.

Through the use of cutting-edge technology, the new travel document will further prevent document forgery and the fraudulent use of other people’s identity. People’s personal details will be safely captured on a polycarbonate bio-data page, which will make it extremely difficult to forge or tamper with without leaving any signs or trail of attack.

This bio-page solution consists of a number of individual layers fused together under immense pressure and heat to create a secure card. The security features incorporated in the document include UV and rainbow prints, watermarks, an interwoven hinge with embossed design, a see-through window and DOVID features, amongst others.

The personal data found on the polycarbonate bio-page will be laser-engraved, producing a very high definition grey scale portrait. Furthermore, the encrypted visa page images used, which are printed in secure ink, are primarily designed for security rather than aesthetic reasons.

Identity Malta plans to launch an extended version of the ordinary and diplomatic passports.