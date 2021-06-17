A new contemporary play is tackling the societal stigma surrounding people who live with HIV in Malta.

Titled Il-Pożittivi, it is inspired by true stories shared by participants during anonymous interviews conducted as part of the research project. Written by Simon Bartolo, the play sheds light on six characters whose lives have all been somewhat affected by HIV, weaving in real-life situations with a fictitious story.

Theatre favourites Josette Ciappara, Ray Calleja, Clare Agius, Stephen Mintoff, Benjamin Abela as well as Danish actor and HIV activist Chris Vincent star in the main roles.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, which did not permit the show to be staged in May as planned, Il-Pożittivi is being shown through an exclusive, on-demand online viewing experience.

The show will premiere tomorrow, June 18, at 8pm, and will be available until June 30. After months of online and studio rehearsals, the actors will be recording the show, as live, from the Valletta Campus Theatre during its closure.

Directed by Toni Attard and with videography by Kevin Kiomall, the production will feature a set by Romualdo Moretti, light design by Chris Gatt and sound design by Michael Quinton.

The play is produced by Culture Venture within the project Acting on the Margins: Art as Social Sculpture (AMASS), partnered in Malta by the Department of Arts, Open Communities, and Adult Education at the Faculty of Education of the University of Malta. AMASS has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme.

Il-Pożittivi is suitable for audiences aged 15 and over, and will be available on demand, at any time of day, with a 48-hour viewing window. The show is in Maltese with English subtitles. Tickets can be purchased from https://watch.eventive.org/ kreattivita/play/609a4c624d34210069ac91d0.