Manchester United’s new manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly arrived in England and is set to attend the ailing giants’ final game of the Premier League season, according to several British media outlets.

United will wrap up a disappointing campaign away to Crystal Palace on Sunday, in what will be interim boss Ralf Rangnick’s last game in charge.

Ten Hag will begin work officially as United manager the following day but Britain’s PA news agency said the 52-year-old Dutchman had already arrived in the UK and would be on hand to witness his new side play Palace.

