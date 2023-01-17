New Manchester United forward Wout Weghorst says he has unfinished business in the Premier League and is hungry to prove himself after his shock loan move to Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s side are fourth in the table after five straight league wins but have been short of forward power this season, especially after last month’s dramatic exit of Cristiano Ronaldo.

United’s January move for Weghorst surprised the Netherlands international, with the 30-year-old saying it was a “special moment” when he found out about the interest from his agent.

The towering frontman had been on loan at Turkish club Besiktas from Burnley but a deal was struck last week that led to a switch from the English Championship leaders to United for the rest of the season.

Weghorst joined Burnley from Wolfsburg last year but was unable to prevent the side dropping into the second tier of the English game.

