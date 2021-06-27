Frank Salt Real Estate group has appointed Mazen Hathout as the Ibraġġ branch manager.

Mazen is an MBA graduate and comes from a multi-industry background, having vast experience in strategic, regional and global customer management. He has extensive experience in sales operations and development platforms, with a special focus on commercial strategies, forecasting, budgets, KPI fulfilment with root analysis and solution handling.

Mazen is not new to Frank Salt Real Estate, having joined the company between 2014 and 2019 as a senior sales consultant, having previously worked in the Middle East before moving to Malta and holding other senior management roles within a number of high-profile companies in Malta. He is a highly motivated, adaptable and result-oriented management professional.

He is of Lebanese origin and has been residing in Malta for the past 17 years. He speaks fluent Maltese, English, French and Arabic.

“I am very excited to be taking up this new role as Ibraġ branch manager at Frank Salt Real Estate,” Mazen said. “Having worked in this industry as senior sales consultant, I am looking forward to continue nurturing the team of dedicated sales consultants we currently have, by helping them achieve their career goals and aspirations through constant motivation, support and guidance.”

The Ibraġġ branch is one of the latest additions to Frank Salt Real Estate’s network of branch offices and is set on St Andrews Road, right on top of Greens supermarket. Clients also enjoy free parking within the premises’ underground facilities.

“We are very glad to have Mazen back with us after a short absence,” operations director Darren De Domenico noted. “With the property market constantly changing, Mazen’s aim is to ensure his team of experienced consultants have all the required support and guidance to face new opportunities and challenges and provide our esteemed clientele with the expected professional, ethical and honest guidance, in order for all to experience the best possible customer experience.”

More information about the services offered by Frank Salt Real Estate Ltd is available at www.franksalt.com.mt.