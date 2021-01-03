Fenech & Fenech Advocates have appointed Nicolai Vella Falzon as their new managing partner on the stepping down of Ann Fenech, who continues to head the firm’s marine litigation department.

Dr Vella Falzon joined Fenech & Fenech Advocates in 1999 and became an equity partner in 2008. He heads the commercial and corporate law department and co-heads the avia­tion law department of the firm. He is specialised in commercial and corporate law with a particular emphasis on M&A transactions, corporate advisory, corporate litigation and business restructuring.

He is also active in corporate and asset financing transactions with particular expertise in aircraft finance and security. Dr Vella Falzon has also been an integral part of the management team of the firm for the past four years.

Dr Fenech was first elected managing partner in June 2008 and during her 12-year tenure the firm and its affiliated corporate services provider company Fenlex have seen expansive growth. The firm retains its position as a top-tier law firm in Malta serving a substantial local and international clientele.

During an event held on December 11, the partners thanked Dr Fenech for her years of dedicated leadership and for her substantial contribution to the organisation.