Ganado Advocates has appointed Andre Zerafa as the managing partner of the firm, succeeding Louis Cassar Pullicino’s six years tenure.

Dr Cassar Pullicino officially handed over to Dr Zerafa during a virtual event attended by the firm’s lawyers, professionals and staff members. Zerafa expressed his sense of responsibility in assuming leadership of the firm and thanked his predecessor for leading the firm towards renewed successes, in spite of the difficult times which the country and the world had to face in the last few years.

“I look forward to continue adding to the firm’s long history of accomplishments, serving and supporting our highly talented lawyers and professionals as we continue meeting the many legal needs of our clients and communities,” he said.

Highly acclaimed for his experience and expertise in the field of investment services and funds, Zerafa has been consistently named as a leading lawyer in his area of practice by legal peers and clients alike. For over 20 years, his forward-looking approach has contributed to the firm’s positioning as first-mover and leader in burgeoning sectors and legal practices in Malta and abroad.

During Cassar Pullicino’s term as managing partner, Ganado Advocates continued to enhance its reputation as a top-tier law firm, upholding the legal profession’s highest values and standards. As part of a wider strategy of providing its clients with cross- border solutions within the European Union, the firm also opened an office in Luxembourg. Following his retirement as managing partner, Cassar Pullicino will continue to focus exclusively on litigation and international arbitration in the years ahead.

Zerafa will be supported by the firm’s board of management comprising Adrian Gabarretta, Matthew Bianchi, Daniel Aquilina, Conrad Portanier and Matthew Brincat.