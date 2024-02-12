Robert Abela on Monday inaugurated new quarters in Corradino for the maritime section within the Civil Protection Department that cost €500,000.

The media was given a tour of the facilities that have been equipped with high-end rescue gear for underwater and overland emergencies.

Abela said the project comes on the back of other CPD investments totalling €5 million into new vehicles and vessels used in operations dealing with fire emergencies.

Flanked by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, the Prime Minister noted that the government spent some €30 million every year on the country's security services and facilities.

The government had also recently ensured sectoral agreements were signed for members of the CPD, the Correctional Services Agency, the Police Force and the Armed Forces of Malta.