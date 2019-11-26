Maserati has showcased a new development sports car being tested out on the public roads in heavy disguise.

The Italian firm has showcased the new car in a series of images which show the undercover car leaving its Modena test factory under the cover of darkness.

The car appears to be a compact mid-engine vehicle which seems to be based on Alfa Romeo’s recently-dropped 4C – suggesting that this prototype could be being used solely for powertrain development.

Maserati says that the model is using a ‘new powertrain entirely developed and built for Maserati’.

It has yet to publish any further details about the car, though the vehicle’s camouflage print suggest that it will be unveiled at an event in May 2020.

It’s set to be the first all-new Maserati introduced since 2015, and the new powertrain is expected to feature some kind of hybrid assistance after Maserati released a business plan which announced that it was upgrading its Modena production line to be able to produce this new model’s electric powertrain.