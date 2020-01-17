Celia Falzon, the current Pharmacy of Your Choice CEO will be replacing Ivan Falzon when he leaves his Mater Dei Hospital CEO post in February.

The Health Ministry said in a statement that the designate CEO holds a Master's degree in Business Administration and is specialised in strategic planning.

She has been involved in large public health sector projects since 2014. These include the extension of the emergency department, cutting down the waiting lists at Mater Dei and introducing new technology at the hospital.

The outgoing CEO, Ivan Falzon, has served as the hospital's CEO since 2014. He has been instrumental in the implementation of projects such as the opening of new wards, investment in new MRI, CT Scan and Angiosuite equipment, and the launching of the Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre.

Mr Falzon sent all Mater Dei staff a letter on Friday morning to inform them that he would be moving on.

He told staff that he had informed Health Minister Chris Fearne last September that he did not want his contract extended.

"After almost six years at MFH, 5.5 years as CEO, I believe this is the right thing to do, for me and for the organization," he told staff, adding that "I have no other job in hand, actually I’m thinking of taking a few months off to cool down."