A €13 million building under construction at the MCAST campus in Paola will be completed within a year, the Education Ministry has said.

The building, which will be four storeys high, will host the school’s Institute of IT and Communication. It will include 58 learning areas such as lecture rooms, labs, and multi-purpose rooms.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry said that the building would be completed by June 2023.

The project forms part of a larger €30 million EU-funded project to revamp the MCAST campus. In February, a resource centre costing €9.3 million was also inaugurated at the campus.

Around 8000 students attend MCAST as either part-time or full-time students, making it the largest vocational school in Malta. More than 90% of graduates find a career in a related field to what they studied.

A new centre for IT and communication under construction Photo: Omar Camilleri/DOI

Education Minister Clifton Grima said that the infrastructural project was evidence how the goverment “is prioritsing the education of future generations and providing them with a great environment to further their studies.”