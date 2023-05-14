McLaren has unveiled a replacement for the hugely successful 720S supercar – the 750S.

Arriving as the lightest and most powerful series-production McLaren, the 750S brings more power than its predecessor and a greater focus on driving fun than before.

Things are centred around the same 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 petrol engine as you’d find in the 720S, but power has been increased by 22bhp to 740bhp, while total torque stands at 800Nm.

As a result, 0-60mph will take just 2.7 seconds in both coupe and Spider versions, while flat-out both models will manage a top speed of 206mph. In fact, the coupe will race from zero to 124mph in just 7.2 seconds.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com