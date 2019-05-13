Surely it can’t be just me who noticed, courtesy of Bank of Valletta’s recent ‘notice to customers’ awareness campaign in the media, their ‘new’ opening hours from July 1?

New actually equates to far less time customers may avail themselves of BOV branch services, with these vastly reduced opening hours, with no branch services available after 1.30pm and none after 12.30pm on Saturday.

How is this reduction of branch opening hours conducive or appropriate for serving the needs and requirements of customers, and why were these opening hours greatly reduced?