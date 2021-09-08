Renault has released the first in a new generation of electric vehicles – the Megane E-Tech Electric.

Based upon the Alliance-developed CMF-EV platform, the Megane E-Tech Electric draws inspiration from the Morphoz concept from 2019 and the Megane eVision show car of 2020.

It’s set to be the first of the firm’s cars to ‘Made in ElectriCity’ – Renault Group’s new EV production site in northern France. Utilising an electric motor with either 96kW and 250Nm of torque or 160kW and 300Nm of torque, the Megane E-Tech Electric delivers a 0-60mph time of 7.2 seconds.

There’s a choice of two battery sizes, too – either 40kWh or 60kW, delivering respective ranges of 186 and 292 miles. Both come with an eight-year guarantee, during which time they can be replaced free of charge should they deteriorate to less than 70 per cent of their normal capacity.

