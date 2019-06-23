More than one in two Maltese will experience a mental disorder in their life, according to the Mental Health National Strategy 2020-2030. Published by the Ministry for Health, the strategy outlines measures to guide investment and reform in mental health services.

Mental disorders range from chronic eating, mood and addiction disorders to schizophrenia and psychosis. The major factors leading to mental disorder are societal, the strategy underlined. Among the most important factors are an upbringing in dysfunctional or abusive families, income inequality, living in poverty, social isolation and loneliness, poor education, unemployment and homelessness.

Tackling these factors is the first avenue of approach in the strategy. The second is to transform the delivery of mental health services, followed by enhanced support for persons with mental disorders and their families.

Finally, emphasis is also placed on building capacity and fostering innovation within the mental health services.

The workplace and schools will be targeted for the promotion of mental health awareness.

Work-related stress is a common trigger for mental illness so the strategy highlights the need to provide early identification, referral and support for persons presenting with mental illness.

Providing patient-centred care and better integration

Schools were identified as important hubs where transformation of views on mental illness could be nurtured.

“Providing age-appropriate information about mental illnesses to schoolchildren can be effective in overcoming stigma, prejudices and promote positive attitudes towards the social integration of people with mental disorders,” says the strategy.

Equipping parents with the tools to detect mental illness in their adolescents is deemed as important in helping them to access appropriate care in a timely manner.

The elderly were not overlooked. Depression and loneliness among seniors are issues of concern, the strategy states. Apart from dementia, which is being dealt with separately, it highlighted the need to better identify and treat mental illness in this vulnerable population.

A new “architecturally appropriate” psychiatric hospital will be set up within Mater Dei, providing patient-centred care and better integration with general medical care.