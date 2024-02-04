The remarkable expansion of Alliance Real Estate Group in 2023 resulted in the addition of 17 new branches to the network, bringing the total number of Alliance offices across Malta and Gozo to 30.

With a collective headcount approaching 400, including sales and letting advisors as well as support staff, the company is now concentrating on consolidation to prioritize sustainability and stakeholder satisfaction.

Alliance CEO Michael Bonello explained how the management team is currently focusing on optimization.

“After incorporating numerous established property offices into our system, we made the strategic decision to halt the acceptance of new franchises during 2024. While more growth opportunities continue to present themselves, our primary focus is now on improving every aspect of our operations, ensuring that everyone on board can work towards realizing their full potential,” he clarified.

As part of this optimization plan, a new mentoring programme commenced in January with the C-Level team and will expand throughout the entire Alliance network over this year.

“Our in-house Alliance Real Estate Academy offers excellent training programmes for advisors at all levels,” Bonello elaborated. “Now, Mark Ellul will be mentoring, supporting, and training our managers, who play a crucial role in running our operations and branches.”

With over 34 years of hands-on experience in marketing, strategic management, coaching, and mentoring across 28 countries, Ellul is a freelance motivational speaker, executive life coach and trainer. He has developed customized training and coaching programmes for various industries, including retail, real estate, law, finance, hospitality and others.

Ellul has extensive expertise in understanding customer behaviour, gained through researching the factors influencing their choices in selecting a business, product, or service. He comprehends the rationale and emotions guiding their purchasing decisions, as well as the factors that drive them to choose one company over another.

Expressing enthusiasm for the program, Ellul said: “I am thrilled to contribute to Alliance’s commitment to professional development and operational excellence. Through tailored mentoring and coaching, our objective is to empower the management team with the skills and insights necessary to optimize both their individual potential and that of their respective teams.”

