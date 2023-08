Mercedes has revamped its electric EQA with the introduction of a bold new look and a much-improved range.

Sitting as the smallest electric vehicle in the Mercedes line-up, the EQA debuts a fresh new grille design with a star pattern integrated into it. The front end of the vehicle has been made smoother to aid efficiency, too, while as before there’s a full-width light bar connecting the headlights.

