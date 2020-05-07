One in three Mercedes-Benz cars is now an SUV, and one in four a compact model. A compact SUV like the GLB therefore combines all the success factors of the company's highest-volume segments.

With the new GLB the compact car family from Mercedes-Benz now consists of eight models: the A-Class, A-Class Saloon and long-wheelbase A-Class Saloon, B-Class, CLA Coupé, CLA Shooting Brake and the GLA are already on the market. In 2018 over 609,000 customers worldwide were able to take delivery of a compact model. Since the A-Class was launched in 1997, over 6.5 million vehicles from this segment have been sold worldwide.

At 2,829mm the GLB has 10 centimetres more wheelbase than, for example, the new B-Class. This is combined with the function-oriented greenhouse this is decisive when it comes to the generous amount of space. The headroom in the first seat row is 1,035mm – a best in this segment. At 967mm the effective legroom in the rear of the five-seater is at an especially comfortable level.

The GLB is the first compact vehicle from Mercedes-Benz to offer a third seat row on request with two additional individual seats. The seats offer people up to a height of 1.68 metres a comfortable amount of space. The extensive safety equipment includes retractable head restraints, seat belts with belt tensioners, a side window airbag which also protects the passengers in the third seat row plus Isofix and top-tether anchorages for suitable child seats. These can be used to attach up to four child seats in the rear.

Comfort details in the third row include two drinks holders between the seats as well as two stowage compartments with a rubberised insert on the left and right in the load compartment trim, each with a USB port. The seats can be lowered so that they are flush with the load compartment floor in order to extend the load compartment.

The second seat row backrest can be divided and folded in a ratio of 40:20:40 – it features a multi-stage seat backrest inclination adjustment and can be moved 140mm longitudinally. The load compartment capacity in the five-seater boasts the qualities of an estate.

The powerful proportions of the GLB underscore the design with its off-road orientation: the surfaces of the forms are emphasised, and reduced lines and precise seams are major features. The upright front section with its striking headlamps is clear evidence of off-road genes, as are the short overhangs at the front and rear.

The muscular and sensuously contoured vehicle shoulder dominates the side view at the height of the C-pillar, an effect reinforced by the rising waistline. The doors reach over the side bar, improving ease of access, and keep the door apertures free of soiling as well as increasing protection in a side impact. All-round protective claddings divide the overall proportions and emphasise the vehicle's off-road character, as does the simulated underride guard at the front and rear.

The instrument panel consists of a single piece, which has optical cut-outs in the driver and front passenger area. The driver faces a widescreen cockpit, with control and display via MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience). A new feature is the characteristic off-road tubular element in an aluminium look which rounds off the lower section of the instrument panel and houses the three round centre air vents.

These give the dashboard support an impression of robustness, power and a certain fun factor. Below the nozzles is the air conditioning control panel, whose buttons create the impression that they have been milled from a solid aluminium cylinder.

The robust character of the interior continues in the centre console. Tubular elements in a machined look lend solidity to the design of the components and controls. Along the doors, the SUV character is underlined by the horizontal grab handle that forms a robust part of the door panel structure and resembles a machined aluminium tube.

The GLB benefits from the technical highlights of the current compact-class generation from Mercedes-Benz. These include the driving assistance systems with cooperative support for the driver and functionality from the S-Class. Thanks to improved camera and radar systems, the GLB can look up to 500m ahead and drive partially autonomously in certain situations, for example by conveniently adapting the speed before corners, crossroads or roundabouts using the active distance assist Distronic with recourse to maps and navigation data.

As a new function of the active steering assist, among other things, there is also the intuitive active lane change assist. If the active parking assist with Parktronic is additionally on board, the GLB also has the function extended automatic restart on motorways.

At the front the GLB has McPherson suspension struts, at the rear an acoustically and vibrationally decoupled multi-link axle with compression springs. Adaptive adjustable damping is available on request. With this the driver can change between more comfort or particularly sporty tuning via the dynamic select switch.

MBUX offers brilliant screens and graphics, individualisable depiction, all-colour head-up display, navigation with augmented reality, learning-capable software and the voice control which can be activated with "Hey Mercedes".

On request the GLB is equipped with the permanent all-wheel system 4Matic, with fully-variable torque distribution. This sporty all-wheel drive configuration allows the driver to use the dynamic select switch to influence the characteristics of 4Matic. Three characteristic maps are available to control the all-wheel drive clutch, though the system responds flexibly to the current driving situation in any mode.

In regular driving operation, the drive programme eco/comfort is based on an 80:20 distribution (front axle:rear axle), while in sport mode it is 70:30. In off-road mode the all-wheel drive clutch acts as an inter-axle differential lock, with the basic distribution a balanced 50:50.

The new GLB places its trust in the four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines which were completely updated to relaunch the compact model series. In comparison to the previous generation, they are characterised by significantly increased power, improved efficiency and emissions.

The baby G Wagon, as many are referring to the new GLB is one of the most versatile options in its segment. Loads of space and internal set-up options within a relatively compact exterior, the widest range of options to improve functionality, safety and comfort, the latest range of powertrains and of course, its distinctive styling will make it stand out in the crowd.