Netflix has announced a new documentary about former Formula 1 driver Michael Schumacher.

Produced with full support from the German racing driver’s family, it will include ‘rare interviews and previously undisclosed archival footage’ that will chart a career that saw him become a seven-time World Champion and an icon of the sport.

Announcing the release, Netflix wrote: “His strong will and triumphant fight to win against all odds put Michael Schumacher at the centre of global attention.

“Michael Schumacher’s journey has captured the imagination of millions, but there is a lot more than motor racing to the success of this very private man.

“However, it is not only his fighting spirit and striving for perfection that define Michael Schumacher as a person; his self-doubt and insecurities complete the picture of a sensitive and reflected man.”

