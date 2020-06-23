No new COVID-19 cases were registered overnight, the health authorities have announced, making it the first time that Malta had no cases for two consecutive days since the first cases on March 7.

According to the latest numbers, published via Facebook, 927 swab tests were carried out on Monday. The figure is notably higher than that from the day before, when less than 500 tests were made.

The low number of swab tests in recent days contrasts the numbers registered in recent months, when there were days when almost 2,000 tests had been resisted in a single day.

One patient has recovered, the authorities said. This means that healthcare professionals are currently caring for 38 patients.

The low number of new cases comes a week before Malta is set to lift its flight ban on July 1.

Browsing on a desktop PC? Check out the full version of this data dashboard.