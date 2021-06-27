In last week’s article we saw how a number of new national sport associations continued to sprout during the last two decades of the twentieth century.

Sunday's article will focus on the last few years prior to the dawn of the new millennium leading to the situation in Malta today.

The Malta Gymnastics Federation was founded in 1996 by a group of gymnastics enthusiasts spearheaded by Chinese coach Albert Chun. The first Artistic Gymnastics Championships were held at San Anton School in Mġarr in 1999.

The Malta Dancesport Association was also established in 1996 with the aim of cultivating dance sport in Malta and to raise the standard of amateur couples to international level.

