A large mosaic depicting the Resurrection of Christ was blessed by Bishop Mario Grech on November 2, the day dedicated to all departed souls, at the subterranean chapel of Divine Mercy at the new Nadur cemetery.

The mosaic, based on a world-famous mosaic at the Hora monastery in Turkey, depicts Christ rising from the tomb and pulling up with him from the netherworld an aged Adam on his right and an elderly Eve. Jesus clasps their arms instilling in them new life by granting them victory over their sins. A demon is portrayed fuming in the harrowing hell at the bottom end of the mosaic. The power of darkness has been overcome by the power of light emanating from the figure of Christ.

The mosaic was executed by Fr Roberto Gauci and a team of dedicated youths at the Eiko Centre of Liturgical Art.

Mgr Grech also blessed a set of stained glass windows by artist Joseph Meilak.

The cemetery, including the chapel, was designed by architect Edward Scerri.