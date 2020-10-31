Mosaic works are currently being created at Eikon, the centre for projects of liturgical art in Gozo.

The centre, on the road to Ta’ Pinu, was set up by former Gozo Bishop Mario Grech under the direction of Fr Roberto Gauci, who worked with the Aletti Centre in Rome.

The new mosaics will adorn St Anne chapel in Dwejra. The project is being financed by the chapel’s fund pertaining to San Lawrenz parish. The chapel was built in the 1960s during parish priest Girgor Vella’s tenure of office.

The works consist of three scenes featuring the life of St Anne and Our Lady and episodes from the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Fr Gauci is working on specific pieces like the figures and faces of several personages, which will then be transported to the chapel where they will be incorporated in the project and finished on site.